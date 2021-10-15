Big Dan’s Car Wash announces major expansion plans

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced plans to expand its premium express carwash operations across the Southeast in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to Coosa Valley News.
After investing $100 million in select markets, Big Dan’s, operated by family-run private investment firm the Shadday Family Office, plans to open 15 new locations before 2023.
The name for the business was inspired by Dan Shadday, father of President Jarret Shadday.
“My dad was a great host and taught me long ago that the key to operating a successful business was to treat people with respect and kindness. For us, it isn’t just about washing cars — it’s about the people that choose to do business with us,” stated Jarrett.
While there are already six future Dan’s Car Wash locations under construction today, seven more sites are expected to break ground before the end of the year.
These 13 new locations will add 200 employees to the Big Dan’s family.
The new locations will be in Woodstock and Hiram, Georgia; the greater Tampa and Orlando areas of Florida; and Columbia, South Carolina.
The expansion is being financed by the Shadday Family Office, Pinnacle Financial Partners and other private equity and lending institutions.
“Our team has worked with the Shadday family for many years, and it was an honor to be able to answer the call in helping with this new chapter in their story,” said Baimba Norman, financial advisor at Pinnacle. “This is a tremendous project that will bring jobs and growth to several communities in the Southeast.”
To celebrate the company’s growth, a grand opening party will be held at Big Dan’s flagship location in Rome, Georgia, on Oct. 29th of this year.
The new site, sitting on 1.7 acres, features a 125-foot tunnel and 28 covered vacuums.
At the event, Big Dan’s will have fundraising opportunities, including kicking off their philanthropy endeavor of donating all proceeds of their unlimited wash memberships to the Boys and Girls Club of Northwear Georgia throughout November.
Big Dan’s Car Wash will announce details of phase two of their growth strategy, along with dates for future ribbon cuttings, in mid 2022.
Read the original article here.