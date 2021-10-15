Big Dan’s Car Wash announces major expansion plans

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced plans to expand its premium express carwash operations across the Southeast in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to Coosa Valley News.

After investing $100 million in select markets, Big Dan’s, operated by family-run private investment firm the Shadday Family Office, plans to open 15 new locations before 2023.

The name for the business was inspired by Dan Shadday, father of President Jarret Shadday.

“My dad was a great host and taught me long ago that the key to operating a successful business was to treat people with respect and kindness. For us, it isn’t just about washing cars — it’s about the people that choose to do business with us,” stated Jarrett.

While there are already six future Dan’s Car Wash locations under construction today, seven more sites are expected to break ground before the end of the year.