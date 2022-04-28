Big Dan’s Car Wash announces opening of first Florida location

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced the grand opening of its Crystal River location on April 22, according to a press release.

This site is the first of 12 Big Dan’s locations opening in Florida by year end.

Located at 517 NE 5th St., this newly constructed express carwash offered free carwashes during its grand opening celebration.

Customers who purchased an unlimited wash club membership during the grand opening period were entered into a giveaway for two unlimited wash club memberships for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, $500 in gas from Wawa as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

“We are excited about Crystal River being our first location in Florida and cannot wait to bring our business model to this underserved market. In addition to competitively priced single washes and unlimited wash club plans, we pride ourselves in offering unmatched customer service,” noted Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.