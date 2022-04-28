 Big Dan’s Car Wash announces opening of first Florida location
Big Dan's Car Wash announces opening of first Florida location

Carwash News

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces opening of first Florida location

 

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash announced the grand opening of its Crystal River location on April 22, according to a press release.

This site is the first of 12 Big Dan’s locations opening in Florida by year end.

Located at 517 NE 5th St., this newly constructed express carwash offered free carwashes during its grand opening celebration.

Customers who purchased an unlimited wash club membership during the grand opening period were entered into a giveaway for two unlimited wash club memberships for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, $500 in gas from Wawa as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

“We are excited about Crystal River being our first location in Florida and cannot wait to bring our business model to this underserved market. In addition to competitively priced single washes and unlimited wash club plans, we pride ourselves in offering unmatched customer service,” noted Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

According to Chief Operating Officer Tripp Flournoy, this location sits on 1.5 acres, includes a 135-foot tunnel, 27 free vacuums and two pay stations — one dedicated to exclusively serving unlimited members with speed and efficiency.

“Our washes are built with the customer experience in mind. From wider lanes and large vacuum spaces, which allow customers to move about freely and safely, to all our free amenities (window cleaner, disinfectant spray, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air, as well as mat washing and mat scrubbing stations, our sites are designed to be customer centric,” stated Flournoy.

During the grand opening celebration, Big Dan’s offered unlimited wash club memberships for just $5.

Additionally, all proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships purchased during May 2022 will be donated to the Citrus County Boys and Girls Club.

“Having served on the board for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia for 30 years, we are excited to extend our support to Clubs in other cities and states. Big Dan’s plans to be a community partner in a variety of ways, such as offering fundraising opportunities to nonprofit entities,” noted Jarrett Shadday, chairman of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

When fully staffed, the wash will have a combination of 20 full-time and part-time employees and will offer yearly tuition assistance and student loan debt repayment to qualifying employees.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December of 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.

That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean your car better and faster, numerous free amenities, and a competitively priced unlimited wash club program.

In October, the company announced that it had secured $100 million to launch phase one of its expansion.

The corporate office in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.

