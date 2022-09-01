Big Dan’s Car Wash opens 7th location

BRADENTON, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton, Florida, location on Aug. 31, in a press release.
This site is the first of four locations opening in Bradenton/Manatee County, Florida.
The second location is scheduled to open in December and the third and fourth locations are scheduled to open in early 2023.
This newly constructed express carwash will be offered free carwashes during its grand opening celebration.
Anyone who purchased an unlimited wash club membership during the grand opening period was also entered into a giveaway for an unlimited wash club membership for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, three $100 gas gift cards from Wawa, a $500 gas gift card as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.
Lakewood Ranch is the third Big Dan’s site in Florida to open in 2022 and an additional four sites are slated to open in Florida, one in Georgia and one in South Carolina by year-end.
By the first quarter of 2024, Big Dan’s will have over 40 sites open across Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.
“We are looking forward to being an integral part of the Lakewood Ranch community. When we began scouting sites in Florida, we were instantly drawn to Lakewood Ranch. The planning and development model for this community is top-notch and a perfect match for our product and our company,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.
In addition to competitively priced single washes and unlimited wash club plans, Big Dan’s prides itself in offering unmatched customer service, stated the press release.
According to Chief Operating Officer Tripp Flournoy, this location includes a 150-foot tunnel, 26 vacuums spaces and three pay stations — two dedicated to serving unlimited members with speed and efficiency.
“We are all starved for time and recognize that our customers’ time is valuable. Whether customers swing through for a quick exterior wash or take advantage of our variety of free amenities, each day we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations by delivering an excellent product,” noted Flournoy.
Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.