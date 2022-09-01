Big Dan’s Car Wash opens 7th location

BRADENTON, Fla. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton, Florida, location on Aug. 31, in a press release.

This site is the first of four locations opening in Bradenton/Manatee County, Florida.

The second location is scheduled to open in December and the third and fourth locations are scheduled to open in early 2023.

This newly constructed express carwash will be offered free carwashes during its grand opening celebration.

Anyone who purchased an unlimited wash club membership during the grand opening period was also entered into a giveaway for an unlimited wash club membership for the Big Dan’s Ceramic Special for a year, three $100 gas gift cards from Wawa, a $500 gas gift card as well as items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.