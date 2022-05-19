 Bliss Car Wash opens first San Fernando Valley site
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Bliss Car Wash opens first San Fernando Valley site￼

on

Market Focus: Mint Eco Car Wash offers free washes for police vehicles

on

ZIPS Car Wash continues growth momentum with investment from Atlantic Street Capital

on

Woodie's Wash Shack acquires three NASCAR Car Washes
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Mark VII factory highlights Video
play

Mark VII factory highlights

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Bliss Car Wash opens first San Fernando Valley site￼

 

on

LOS ANGELES — Southern California-based Bliss Car Wash opened its ninth eco-friendly carwash on May 18, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This location is the express brand’s first in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles County.

The new carwash, at 15650 Sherman Way in Van Nuys, California, is the ninth open among its environmentally focused carwashes.

In keeping with his commitment, Bliss CEO and Founder Vahid David Delrahim donated a new freshwater well to the nonprofit Wells Bring Hope, as he does with each carwash opening.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site, Delrahim presented Barbara Goldberg, the founder of Wells Bring Hope, with a check for $6,100, the amount needed to fund a new well, this time financing the first solar-powered apparatus for providing clean water to villages in Niger. Delrahim has been working with the nonprofit for several years in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa, which is the most under resourced country in the world.

Advertisement

“We’re emboldened to be moving Bliss into the Valley,” said Delrahim. “We have seen that our method of operating a needed service, while treading lightly on the planet, is a winning proposition to customers. We operate with the pledge to make our communities, and the world in general, a greener and better place.”

Last month, in celebration of Earth Day, Bliss hosted an event with students from Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys that included a visit from a NASA scientist who spoke about climate, drought and our roles in protecting the earth.

The special session was arranged as a gift to the community, marking the opening of the new carwash in the neighborhood.

At the event, Delrahim also addressed the fact that home carwashing may soon become prohibited during California’s extreme drought conditions.

He said that the average person uses 100 gallons of water per carwash at home and is unlikely to capture and recycle the water.

On the contrary, Bliss saves 55 gallons of water per car by recycling it.

He added that home carwashing means that water, soap, contaminants and chemicals runoff driveways and into the local waterways, unfiltered.

The reclamation system at Bliss captures soapy water in floor drains as it runs off cars and puts it through a filtration tank that removes chemicals and contaminants that have been washed off the cars.

Advertisement

The water is then recycled.

The Bliss carwashes use technology that continually monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per car wash and using 70% reclaimed water.

Bliss uses cleaning products that are biodegradable and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Car Wash Systems launches subscription-based maintenance program￼

Carwash News: Mammoth Holdings acquires Wash ‘N Roll Express Car Wash

Carwash News: International Drying Corporation offers new product sale

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express leadership educates trade show attendees about technology, innovation

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing