Bliss Car Wash opens first San Fernando Valley site￼

LOS ANGELES — Southern California-based Bliss Car Wash opened its ninth eco-friendly carwash on May 18, according to a press release.

This location is the express brand’s first in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles County.

The new carwash, at 15650 Sherman Way in Van Nuys, California, is the ninth open among its environmentally focused carwashes.

In keeping with his commitment, Bliss CEO and Founder Vahid David Delrahim donated a new freshwater well to the nonprofit Wells Bring Hope, as he does with each carwash opening.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site, Delrahim presented Barbara Goldberg, the founder of Wells Bring Hope, with a check for $6,100, the amount needed to fund a new well, this time financing the first solar-powered apparatus for providing clean water to villages in Niger. Delrahim has been working with the nonprofit for several years in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa, which is the most under resourced country in the world.