Blue Equity invests in Cheetah Clean Auto Wash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, announced in a press release that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is a Kentucky-based chain of carwashes with five sites in Bowling Green, Owensboro and Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

The partnership will provide Cheetah Clean Auto Wash additional growth capital, human capital, back-office support, advisement on geographic expansion, involvement in governmental affairs, marketing support, as well as many other items.

“We are excited to team up with such experienced and savvy local Kentucky-based business leaders, like Jonathan Blue, Edward Harrison and the Blue Equity team,” said Jeff Fields, founder and CEO of Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. “This newly formed partnership not only strengthens our balance sheet, but also brings adept skillsets, alliances and legitimacy for our growth initiatives to take place.”

The acquisition will significantly accelerate Cheetah Clean Auto Wash’s expansion in Kentucky and elsewhere and will provide both capital and significant resources to the existing team.