 Blue Tide Car Wash to open Eastern Sioux Falls location
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Blue Tide Car Wash to open Eastern Sioux Falls location

Carwash News

Blue Tide Car Wash to open Eastern Sioux Falls location

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Blue Tide Car Wash recently received a building permit for a new location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as reported in Argus Leader.

The location at 5921 E. 18th St. will be the brand’s 14th location in the Sioux Falls region.

Of the current Blue Tide Car Wash locations, 10 are touchless operations and three operate as friction express washes.

Construction is expected to start on the new wash this fall.

Other Blue Tide sites are located in Brookings, Hartford, Mitchell, Parker and Tea, South Dakota.

Read the original story here.

