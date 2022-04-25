 Bluebird Express Car Wash announces plans for three new sites
Carwash News

Bluebird Express Car Wash announces plans for three new sites

 

on

BOISE, Idaho — Bluebird Express Car Wash announced in a press release construction plans for its next three locations.

The sites will be located on Overland Rd. in Meridian, Idaho; on Franklin Rd. near I-84 in Caldwell, Idaho; and a third location in Emmett, Idaho.

The Meridian site has been in the planning stages since 2019 and construction is slated to begin in June 2022.

It will be the sixth location in the Bluebird Express Car Wash portfolio.

Bluebird has been working on a Caldwell location for several years and the company is looking forward to finally serve the Caldwell community.

The company’s seventh location in Caldwell will begin construction in the middle of this summer.

The eighth location will be in the heart of Emmett, Idaho.

The owners of Bluebird currently own and operate three other Bluebird Express Car Washes, with the fourth location under construction on State St. in Boise, Idaho.

The owners also independently own and operate one of the nation’s largest express carwashes in Colorado, the press release reported.

By the end of the second quarter in 2023 Bluebird will have seven operating locations, six of which will be in the Treasure Valley.

Bluebird Express Car Washes can be found in Ontario, Oregon and Idaho.

