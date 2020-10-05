Board set to hear carwash application

MARLBORO, N.J. — According to news from centraljersey.com, members of the Marlboro Zoning Board of Adjustment are scheduled on Oct. 13th to hear an application submitted by Northeastern Development Inc. that proposes the construction of a new carwash.

Northeastern Development Inc.’s application seeks a use variance and municipal permission to construct the carwash in an 8-acre commercial area at the intersection of Route 79 and School Rd. West, stated the article.

The firm is seeking a use variance and preliminary approval for the construction of a 3,663-square-foot drive through carwash with five parking spaces and five vacuum station spaces, added the article.

According to the article, access to the wash would be provided with a right in and right out driveway on Route 79 and full movement driveways on School Rd. West.

