Brazen carjacking in carwash line | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHICAGO — According to www.wgntv.com , video surveillance shows a brazen, armed carjacking at a West Loop carwash on the afternoon of Feb. 28th.

Shortly after noon, police responded to reports of an armed carjacking at a carwash in the 400 black of North Halsted.

As seen in the video, a 30-year-old man and woman were waiting in line for a carwash when two men wearing all black approached both windows, brandishing guns at them.

The pair exited the vehicle and appear to be robbed before running away.

The suspects stole the Range Rover and fled southbound on Halsted.

No injuries were reported.

According to the article, the amount of carjackings skyrocketed across the city last year; this past January alone, there were 219, and in February, 121 took place.

