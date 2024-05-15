The Car Wash Show™ Brian Campbell Best Booth Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the last day of The Car Wash Show™ 2024, three exhibit booths will be walking away with some distinguished recognition.

The International Carwash Association (ICA) will wrap up the show with the Brian Campbell Best Booth Awards.

The awards will be given to three tiers of exhibitors:

Booths that are less than 999-square-feet

Booths that are over 1,000-square-feet

A “Stand Out Exhibit” booth

The ICA says an independent panel of trade show experts will pick the winning booths.

The panel will base their picks on booth display and aesthetic, product promotion and customer engagement.

ICA President Marcus Kittrell will present the awards.

A priority point will be given to each winner for future space selection at The Car Wash Show™ in 2026.

You can find out who won the 2024 Brian Campbell Best Booth Awards on ICA media platforms.