Have you ever heard the expression, “Don’t bring a knife to a gun fight?” In its literal sense, bringing a knife to a gun fight can get you killed. I hate when that happens, so let us look at it more figuratively.

When competing with the washes in your area, are you bringing a knife to a gun fight? Think about it. Hopefully, the washes that you are in competition with are also producing clean, dry and shiny cars. We will presume you’re even there. Next, compare pricing. It’s probable that you are within range of each other. So, again, let’s presume it’s an even match. Finally, compare the customer experience. The tunnels, the lights, the dramatic soap drops, projectors, textile dryers, site appearance and overall experience.

Think all of this doesn’t matter? Think again.

If given the choice of paying the same price for a movie ticket at a theater with standard seating or one with theater seating, which would you choose? The movie is the same in both theaters; it’s the experience that is vastly different.

Need another example?

It’s time for an oil change. Pricing is the same at locations within a three-mile radius. There’s the fast lube shop where you remain in the car with the engine and air conditioning off. Or, there’s the dealership you bought the car from that serves you coffee and doughnuts while you wait in an air-conditioned waiting room with internet access and television. The result is the same. The oil gets changed. The experience is different. Given the choice, which one would you choose?