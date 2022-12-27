 Bubble Bath Car Wash, Meals on Wheels partner for the holidays - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Bubble Bath Car Wash, Meals on Wheels partner for the holidays

on

Matthews closes off-market sale of Florida carwash

on

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire membership interests of True Blue Car Wash

on

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces year-end grand openings
Carwash News

Bubble Bath Car Wash, Meals on Wheels partner for the holidays

 

on

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bubble Bath Car Wash and Meals on Wheels San Antonio partnered again for the 3rd Annual Holiday Card Drive, delivering nearly 3,000 handwritten holiday cards to accompany meals for seniors and adults with disabilities, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
The partnership began in 2020 as a gesture to share the holiday spirit with homebound seniors spending the holiday season alone during the pandemic.

Every year since then, customers and employees at all six Bubble Bath Car Wash locations fill blank holiday cards with heartfelt words and wishes to be delivered by Meals on Wheels San Antonio the week before Christmas.

“We are honored to continue this partnership with Meals on Wheels San Antonio,” said Nick Lopez, president and CEO of Bubble Bath Car Wash. “As a family-owned business from San Antonio, it means the world to us that our customers and staff showed up to offer words of love and support for the seniors in our community.”

In addition to collecting the holiday cards, Bubble Bath Car Wash employees were encouraged to volunteer as delivery drivers.

They helped deliver meals and holiday cards to seniors and adults with disabilities.

“It warms our hearts to see our seniors light up with joy when they see a card attached to their meal,” said Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels. “That small touch of human connection makes a big difference and helps us continue our mission of alleviating isolation, especially during the holidays. We thank Bubble Bath Car Wash for continuing this effort and taking it to the next level by volunteering to deliver meals this year.”

To learn more about Bubble Bath Car Wash and its community commitment,
visit https://thebubblebathcarwash.com/promise.

To explore ways to get involved with Meals on Wheels San Antonio, visit https://www.mowsatx.org.

