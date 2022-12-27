Bubble Bath Car Wash, Meals on Wheels partner for the holidays - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bubble Bath Car Wash and Meals on Wheels San Antonio partnered again for the 3rd Annual Holiday Card Drive, delivering nearly 3,000 handwritten holiday cards to accompany meals for seniors and adults with disabilities, according to a press release.

The partnership began in 2020 as a gesture to share the holiday spirit with homebound seniors spending the holiday season alone during the pandemic.

Every year since then, customers and employees at all six Bubble Bath Car Wash locations fill blank holiday cards with heartfelt words and wishes to be delivered by Meals on Wheels San Antonio the week before Christmas.

“We are honored to continue this partnership with Meals on Wheels San Antonio,” said Nick Lopez, president and CEO of Bubble Bath Car Wash. “As a family-owned business from San Antonio, it means the world to us that our customers and staff showed up to offer words of love and support for the seniors in our community.”