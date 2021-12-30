Bubble Bath Car Wash partners with Meals on Wheels

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio’s locally owned and operated Bubble Bath Car Wash spread a little extra love and cheer this holiday season, delivering more than 2,000 handwritten christmas cards to homebound seniors, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

The cards were collected at each of the carwash’s six locations during the 2nd Annual Bubble Bath Car Wash Senior Christmas Card Drive.

The Christmas Card Drive is an effort that began in 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to bring joy and human connection to seniors braving the holiday season alone.

The cards included handwritten, heartfelt messages from Bubble Bath customers and employees, and were delivered the week before Christmas, courtesy of Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

“The pandemic showed us all how hard isolation can be, and it’s our hope that these Christmas cards will bring smiles to seniors throughout our community, and remind them that someone is thinking of them this holiday season,” said Nick Lopez, president of Bubble Bath Car Wash.”