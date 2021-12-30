Bubble Bath Car Wash partners with Meals on Wheels

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio’s locally owned and operated Bubble Bath Car Wash spread a little extra love and cheer this holiday season, delivering more than 2,000 handwritten christmas cards to homebound seniors, according to a press release.
The cards were collected at each of the carwash’s six locations during the 2nd Annual Bubble Bath Car Wash Senior Christmas Card Drive.
The Christmas Card Drive is an effort that began in 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to bring joy and human connection to seniors braving the holiday season alone.
The cards included handwritten, heartfelt messages from Bubble Bath customers and employees, and were delivered the week before Christmas, courtesy of Meals on Wheels San Antonio.
“The pandemic showed us all how hard isolation can be, and it’s our hope that these Christmas cards will bring smiles to seniors throughout our community, and remind them that someone is thinking of them this holiday season,” said Nick Lopez, president of Bubble Bath Car Wash.”
Last year, the same Card Drive collected just under 900 Christmas cards, but this year, Bubble Bath managed to more than double that number.
Thanks to their efforts, more than 2,000 seniors received a Christmas card.
“It’s incredible what the simple kindness of a warm meal and a sweet Christmas card can do,” said Vinsen Faris, CEO at Meals on Wheels San Antonio. “For some of the seniors we serve, we may be the only visit they get this Christmas. So, we’d like to give a special thanks to Bubble Bath Car Wash for their partnership in this initiative. Together, we will fill both their bellies and their hearts a little extra this Christmas.”