Bubble Bath Car Wash voted best carwash in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO—Thanks to its loyal customers and the San Antonio community, Bubble Bath Car Wash has been voted as the Best Car Wash in San Antonio, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

“Being crowned the best by the best customers and the community we love makes 2021 a tremendous year for us,” said Nicholas Lopez, president of Bubble Bath Car Wash. “Our all-star team works hard to earn this bragging right, and we are humbled by this support.”

As one of San Antonio’s very own growing and robust small businesses, Bubble Bath is pleased to be opening its sixth new location in the fast-growing northwest area of the city on Culebra Rd. this summer.

With a strong belief in giving back to the community, Bubble Bath is an active supporter of many local non-profits, including the Children’s Shelter, Haven for Hope, The DoSeum, San Antonio Youth Ballet, Meals on Wheels, Grace for Vets and more.

“Since our inception in 2005, we pride ourselves in being more than a place where people wash their vehicles, but a small and growing business that provides exceptional customer care and ongoing support for our San Antonio community. San Antonio is our home, so we make sure to take care of the city as much as we can,” said Larry Lopez, Bubble Bath Car Wash founder and CEO.

Formerly known as the San Antonio Express-News Reader’s Choice Awards, the YOURSA! Readers’ Choice Awardsis presented annually in over 12 categories showcasing who will reign supreme in 2021.