 Buffing brush - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Buffing brush

on

Carwash controller

on

Wiper blades

on

Scented chemicals
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This audio reading of “Expanding additional profit centers” discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes.

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, gives an inside look at the 2021 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
buffing brush

Products

Buffing brush

The MacNeil EVOSHINE buffing brush was designed with innovative controls to help you enhance your customer experience.
Advertisement
 

on

The MacNeil EVOSHINE buffing brush was designed with innovative controls to help you enhance your customer experience while reducing headaches like damage claims and additional labor. Using advanced technology to accurately sense and contour the vehicle, this premium shine and buffing brush glides over the front, top and back of the vehicle, leaving a dry and perfectly buffed finish that your customers will love. EVOSHINE uses the highest-quality materials to wick water off the vehicle without oversaturating the fabric and causing smearing.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Click here for NCS Equipment by MacNeil.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Polish tunnel

Products: Ceramic spray

Products: Wheel and tire cleaner

Products: IBA payment kiosk

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing