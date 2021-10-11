Buffing brush - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The MacNeil EVOSHINE buffing brush was designed with innovative controls to help you enhance your customer experience while reducing headaches like damage claims and additional labor. Using advanced technology to accurately sense and contour the vehicle, this premium shine and buffing brush glides over the front, top and back of the vehicle, leaving a dry and perfectly buffed finish that your customers will love. EVOSHINE uses the highest-quality materials to wick water off the vehicle without oversaturating the fabric and causing smearing.