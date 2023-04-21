Building vs Buying: A Guide for 2023 Car Wash Investors - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The express car wash industry has seen significant growth over the past decade as customers seek more convenient and affordable options for keeping their vehicles clean. This growth has brought many new investors into the space. When starting a car wash business, one of the most frequent questions we get asked is whether to build a new car wash from scratch or to purchase a preexisting car wash site. Both options have their advantages and disadvantages, so it is important to carefully consider your options before making a decision on which route to take.

Building a New Site:

Building a new express car wash can be an attractive option for those who want to customize every aspect of their business. You can choose the location, design, and equipment (adding all the bells and whistles) to create a unique experience for your customers. Additionally, new car wash facilities tend to have newer and more efficient equipment, which can save money in the long run by increasing the lifespan of equipment and reducing energy and water usage.

However, building a new car wash can be a costly and time-consuming process. Permitting and construction can take several months or even years in certain geographies, and the initial investment required can be significant. Additionally, finding a suitable location can be a challenge, as prime locations may already be taken by competitors or not zoned for car wash use.

Buying a Preexisting Location:

On the other hand, purchasing an existing car wash site can offer several advantages. First, it eliminates the need for construction and permitting, allowing you to start generating revenue immediately. Additionally, purchasing an existing car wash can come with an established customer base and set systems and processes. This can save time and resources that would otherwise be spent on marketing and building a brand from scratch.

However, purchasing an existing car wash site also comes with its own set of challenges. Older car wash facilities may have outdated equipment that requires repair or replacement, which can be costly. Additionally, the location may not be ideal, and it can be difficult to change the existing layout and design without significant investment.

If you have questions about your personal investment strategy on whether buying or building a car wash is the right decision for you please feel free to reach out to Car Wash Advisory ([email protected]) or myself directly ([email protected]) anytime for more in depth information.

Sponsored by Car Wash Advisory.