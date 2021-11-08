Busy Bee joins Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings, LLC, an Atlanta-based conveyor carwash operator, announced that Busy Bee Car Wash, a three-unit carwash operator in Miami, Florida, will join the company, according to a press release.

Busy Bee’s owner, Jim Mulholland, chose to invest into Mammoth’s equity. Dave Hoffmann, Mammoth’s chairman and CEO, said, “The Mulholland family has built a special legacy in the Miami market. Busy Bee has been a staple in its communities for over 50 years, and we are excited that Jim chose us to continue that legacy. Jim [Mulholland] is exactly the type of partner we seek to grow with — a high-integrity individual committed to operational excellence. Jim will become a vice president on Mammoth’s executive team where he will be focused on driving expansion in the greater Miami area.”

Mulholland stated, “It was very important to me to pick a partner that I trusted. I’ve known Jim Rooney, Gary Dennis and Marcus Kittrell for a long time, and I hit it off right away with Dave Hoffmann. Mammoth provided exactly the structure I was looking for … long-term upside and a partnership with the best people in the industry.” Amplify Car Wash Advisors provided sell side advisory services on the transaction. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to partnerships and acquisitions, and seeks to be the partner of choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

