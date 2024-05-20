 Research finds that caffeine boosts platinum electrode performance

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
EV Bizz

Research finds that caffeine boosts platinum electrode performance

This discovery has the potential to reduce platinum requirements, making fuel cells more affordable and efficient, the researchers said.

Avatar
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Research finds that caffeine boosts platinum electrode performance

In a study published in the journal Communications Chemistry on Feb. 3, Professor Nagahiro Hoshi, along with Masashi Nakamura, Ryuta Kubo and Rui Suzuki, all from the Graduate School of Engineering at Chiba University, Japan, have found that adding caffeine to certain platinum electrodes can increase the activity of the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). This discovery has the potential to reduce platinum requirements, making fuel cells more affordable and efficient, the researchers said.

Related Articles

According to the researchers, fuel cells are expensive due to high catalyst requirements to increase the ORR activity. They found that adding caffeine to the electrodes can improve the ORR activity of platinum electrodes by 11 times. This discovery can enhance the efficiency of the fuel cell, reduce the requirement for excess platinum catalysts and ultimately lead to cheaper and more efficient fuel cells, the researchers added.

Click to read more about this discovery that can enhance the efficiency of the fuel cell from our sister publication The Buzz EV News.

You May Also Like

Fermata Energy, BorgWarner partner on bidirectional EV charging
Autel AC Elite G2 chargers
Elywhere launches in North America
Since 2021, Toyota has announced new investments totaling $17 billion into U.S. manufacturing operations supporting electrification.
EV Bizz

New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range

AAS technology controls the flow of air entering through the lower part of the bumper and controls the turbulence generated around the wheels.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
New Hyundai/Kia air skirt helps to maximize EV range

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation unveiled Active Air Skirt (AAS) technology that minimizes the aerodynamic resistance generated during high-speed driving, effectively improving the driving range and stability of EVs, the companies said in a press release.

AAS is a technology that controls the flow of air entering through the lower part of the bumper and effectively controls the turbulence generated around the vehicle’s wheels by operating variably according to the vehicle speed during high-speed driving.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
High-powered EV charging network begins operations in North America

TORRANCE, Calif. — With Seth Cutler as CEO, IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

By PCD Staff
With Seth Cutler, newly appointed as the chief executive officer, the release stated that IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.
Most U.S. adults are concerned about how we dispose of EV batteries

Seventy-one percent of U.S. adults surveyed say they worry about improper EV battery disposal.

By Christian Hinton
Most U.S. adults are concerned about how we dispose of EV batteries
Charging electric vehicles in cold weather

Electrify America is sharing its top five tips to keep an EV on the move this winter.

By PCD Staff
Electric vehicle (EV) charging in cold, snow
Hyundai, Kia unveil ‘Uni Wheel’ drive system

SEOUL — Uni Wheel is an integrated wheel drive system that dramatically improves available space inside an EV by moving the main drive system components to the vacant space within the wheel hub, the company stated.

By PCD Staff
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Uni Wheel' Drive System

Other Posts

Squad Solar Buggy introduced at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS — This compact solar car charges itself on direct solar energy through an integrated solar panel on the roof.

By Jennifer Clements
Squad Solar Buggy Introduced at CES 2024
Bullet EV predicts EV charging trends that will impact automotive and fleet in 2024

Despite a short-term slowdown in EV sales, Bullet predicts the EV’s superior technology will win in the long run.

By PCD Staff
electric vehicles at chargers
LG Electronics to launch EV charging stations in the US

To support growing EV adoption across the U.S., LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.

By PCD Staff
To support growing EV adoption across the US, LG is introducing Level 2 and Level 3 chargers to the market next year.
Tesla NACS connector one step closer to becoming U.S. standard

SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.

By PCD Staff
SAE International released key details on the implementation of the Tesla-developed NACS connector.