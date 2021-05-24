Caliber Car Wash announces major East Coast expansion plans

ATLANTA — Caliber Car Wash announced its growing expansion plan that includes over a dozen new locations throughout the Southeast and its first dive into providing the Northeast with a quality showroom shine, according to a press release.

“Whether you’re in Florida or Pennsylvania, your vehicle needs a quality clean to prevent bug splat damage and other weather-related issues,” said Caliber spokesperson Mac McCall. “That’s one reason why we’re looking forward to expanding our footprint so we can provide great service and free detailing tools nationwide.”

With more than a dozen washes currently open in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina, the rapidly-growing company’s plans include more than 24 washes completed and in operation on the East Coast by the end of 2022.

Florida

Caliber Car Wash will further expand throughout central Florida with future locations in Sanford, Florida and Orlando on Narcoosee Road Corridor.

Other locations include sites in Lecanto and Sebastion, Florida.

The company also recently announced the development of a wash in Ocala, Florida, in Silver Springs Shores.

“Central Florida has played a vital role in shaping the company’s community presence and houses our first wash,” said McCall. “We look forward to growing our relationships in the area and providing more of our neighbors a better carwash experience.”

North Carolina and Georgia

Caliber will follow up its Southeast expansion with a location in Granite Falls, North Carolina, and Douglasville, Georgia.