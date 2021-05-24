 Caliber Car Wash announces major East Coast expansion plans
Caliber Car Wash announces major East Coast expansion plans

ZIPS celebrates grand opening with canned food drive in Louisville

New wash that burned down a result of arson

Market Focus: New WetGo PRO opens in Pittsburgh area
Carwash News

Caliber Car Wash announces major East Coast expansion plans

 

on

ATLANTA — Caliber Car Wash announced its growing expansion plan that includes over a dozen new locations throughout the Southeast and its first dive into providing the Northeast with a quality showroom shine, according to a press release.

“Whether you’re in Florida or Pennsylvania, your vehicle needs a quality clean to prevent bug splat damage and other weather-related issues,” said Caliber spokesperson Mac McCall. “That’s one reason why we’re looking forward to expanding our footprint so we can provide great service and free detailing tools nationwide.”

With more than a dozen washes currently open in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina, the rapidly-growing company’s plans include more than 24 washes completed and in operation on the East Coast by the end of 2022.

Florida

Caliber Car Wash will further expand throughout central Florida with future locations in Sanford, Florida and Orlando on Narcoosee Road Corridor.

Other locations include sites in Lecanto and Sebastion, Florida.

The company also recently announced the development of a wash in Ocala, Florida, in Silver Springs Shores. 

“Central Florida has played a vital role in shaping the company’s community presence and houses our first wash,” said McCall. “We look forward to growing our relationships in the area and providing more of our neighbors a better carwash experience.”

North Carolina and Georgia 

Caliber will follow up its Southeast expansion with a location in Granite Falls, North Carolina, and Douglasville, Georgia. 

These additions are the next in the company’s ongoing growth throughout both states, with more washes currently in the works. Both sites are currently in development and will open late next year.

Pennsylvania 

The rapidly-growing company also plans to have at least six locations in the Northeast completed by the end of 2022, including three facilities in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and three in the greater Philadelphia area. 

“We’ve established strong standards by constantly adding more value to our customers’ lives,” said McCall. “Our teams are dedicated to serving our customers by providing the highest-quality wash with the most innovative technology and great customer service, which is why we’re proud to grow our presence in new parts of the country.”

Like all of Caliber’s washes, these locations will provide complimentary detailing tools and amenities, including individualized booms, air fresheners at every station and innovative ceramic coating with no upcharge.

Each of the wash locations will employ approximately 15 team members year-round.

Caliber opened its first wash in Ocala, Florida, in 2019 and quickly became a customer favorite thanks to its free detailing tools, Limitless wash packages and military discounts.

In 2020, the company opened new facilities in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. 

These developments are expected to move quickly.

For more information on official opening dates and news, motorists can visit calibercarwash.com.

