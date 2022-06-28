Caliber Car Wash expands into Texas

ATLANTA — Caliber Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of Q Car Wash, one of the largest express carwash businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The combined company is an express carwash platform operating premier carwash facilities in attractive markets across the Southern U.S.

Caliber is backed by Percheron Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality and essential services businesses.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

By utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced water reclamation systems, Caliber delivers environmentally friendly carwashes without sacrificing quality, the press release noted.

The company expects continued rapid growth over the coming years due to the growing demand for express carwash services and the accelerating adoption of subscription carwash programs.

Q Car Wash’s dedication to its loyal customers, talented employees and local communities has made it a leading destination for superior carwash care in Dallas-Fort Worth, stated the press release.