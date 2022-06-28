Caliber Car Wash expands into Texas

ATLANTA — Caliber Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of Q Car Wash, one of the largest express carwash businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The combined company is an express carwash platform operating premier carwash facilities in attractive markets across the Southern U.S.
Caliber is backed by Percheron Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality and essential services businesses.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
By utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced water reclamation systems, Caliber delivers environmentally friendly carwashes without sacrificing quality, the press release noted.
The company expects continued rapid growth over the coming years due to the growing demand for express carwash services and the accelerating adoption of subscription carwash programs.
Q Car Wash’s dedication to its loyal customers, talented employees and local communities has made it a leading destination for superior carwash care in Dallas-Fort Worth, stated the press release.
As part of the Caliber platform, Q Car Wash will leverage Caliber’s deep operational capabilities and resources to continue offering exceptional service, outstanding quality and convenience to its loyal customers.
Danny York, CEO of Caliber, stated, “I am extremely proud of our exceptional team, which is dedicated to providing the highest-caliber carwash services with a customer-first approach and an industry-leading value proposition. We have long admired Q Wash’s culture of operational excellence, outstanding team members and strong market position in the attractive Dallas-Fort Worth area. This transaction creates new and exciting opportunities for our team members as we continue to rapidly grow the company through organic growth, greenfield developments and acquisitions of other high-quality operators.”