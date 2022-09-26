Caliber Car Wash locations to open in Central Florida

OCALA, Fla. — An old carwash facility at 815 S. Pine Ave. is being converted to a Caliber Car Wash in Ocala, Florida, as reported by the Ocala StarBanner .

The renovations are expected to be complete in November 2022.

Additionally, Caliber is building a new wash in the Silver Springs Shores area of Ocala.

These two washes are expected to create 30 new jobs in the area.

The two new locations will join an existing Caliber location in Ocala, marking three Caliber Car Washes in Marion County, Florida.

The company has a total of 26 locations throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

Each region of Caliber Car Wash locations is locally managed.

