 Caliber Car Wash locations to open in Central Florida
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Caliber Car Wash locations to open in Central Florida

on

Vizza Wash announces the opening of a new location

on

ZIPS Car Wash announces expansion to Orlando

on

Market Focus: Tommy's Car Wash Systems announces participation in fall trade shows
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Caliber Car Wash locations to open in Central Florida

 

on

OCALA, Fla. — An old carwash facility at 815 S. Pine Ave. is being converted to a Caliber Car Wash in Ocala, Florida, as reported by the Ocala StarBanner.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The renovations are expected to be complete in November 2022.

Additionally, Caliber is building a new wash in the Silver Springs Shores area of Ocala.

These two washes are expected to create 30 new jobs in the area.

The two new locations will join an existing Caliber location in Ocala, marking three Caliber Car Washes in Marion County, Florida.

The company has a total of 26 locations throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

Each region of Caliber Car Wash locations is locally managed.

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Super Star Car Wash named official carwash partner of the Arizona Cardinals

Carwash News: Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new Virginia site

Carwash News: Mint Eco announces new leadership additions, relocates headquarters

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing