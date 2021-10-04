 California carwash to pay $62k in back wages
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

California carwash to pay $62k in back wages

on

Splash Car Wash breaks ground on new express site

on

El Car Wash becomes official carwash of the Miami HEAT

on

Market Focus: Hoffmann appointed chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings LLC
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This audio reading of “Expanding additional profit centers” discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes.

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, gives an inside look at the 2021 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

California carwash to pay $62k in back wages

 

on

WEST COVINA, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Labor has ordered Sparkling Clean Car Wash Inc. to pay 15 workers over $62,000 in back wages and liquidated damages after investigators discovered that the employer intentionally failed to pay them overtime.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division learned that Sparkling Clean only paid straight-time rates when workers worked over the 40-hour work week, regardless of the amount of overtime.

They also found the carwash failed to pay one worker up to $393 in minimum wages.

The division fined Sparkling Clean $8,715 in penalties for its willful violation of the law.

The division also cited that the employer failed to maintain complete payroll records, earning another Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) violation.

“Carwash industry workers are often low-wage earners, and when employers fail to pay these workers for all the hours they work as required by the law, it can be difficult for the workers to attend to their basic needs,” said Wage and Hour Division Assistant District Director Rafael Valles in West Covina, California. “The deliberate nature of this employer’s violations are unacceptable, and they have been held maximally accountable for shortchanging their workers.”

Advertisement

Read the original story here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Shine Time Management LLC secures ‘epic’ piece of land

Carwash News: Man sentenced for 2018 Memphis carwash carjacking

Carwash News: Delta Sonic becomes official partner of Buffalo Bills

Carwash News: GO Car Wash announces grand opening in Texas

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing