Car fleeing bullets crashes into carwash

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — According to www.nbcnewyork.com , a car flipped over and crashed into a carwash off Montauk Hwy. after bullets were fired at it.

Three people inside were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims told police they were driving at around 6 p.m. on Saturday when shots were fired from another moving vehicle in East Patchogue.

Seconds later, the victims’ car crashed into the Robo Automatic Car Wash, landing on its side.

Hours later, police released details from their preliminary investigation but gave no reason for why the shooter targeted the victims.

None of the victims were hit by bullets.

