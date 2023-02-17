Car Wash Advisory helps sale of Auto Spa of Wyomissing - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Car Wash Advisory announced in a press release the successful sale of Auto Spa of Wyomissing, which the team helped to sell in February 2023.

Located in Pennsylvania, Auto Spa of Wyomissing is a full-service car wash owned by brothers Brennan and Brad Bressler.

Brittany Webb, vice president of Car Wash Advisory, said about the sale: “Working with Brennan and Brad has been an absolute pleasure. It’s always encouraging to see owners and operators be rewarded for the business they have built and move on to a new chapter as a direct result of their hard work. Owners like Brennan and Brad should be recognized for their determination, and remind the industry that success still derives from hands-on efforts and tenacity. Our team is always thankful to work with operators of that mentality.”

“I would highly recommend using Car Wash Advisory to anyone that wants to buy or sell a carwash,” said Brennan Bressler. “The CWA deal team made the process extremely easy and answered every question I had regarding the process.”

Auto Spa of Wyomissing is an award-winning, family-owned, full-service carwash in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

The Bressler family took over the operation in 1991, focusing on making Auto Spa of Wyomissing a top-notch carwash and detailing center on the East Coast.

The family’s hands-on approach to service and fast, friendly customer service are key factors contributing to the success of this business.

For more information, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.