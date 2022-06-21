 Car Wash Advisory partners with Eric Harrison
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Car Wash Advisory partners with Eric Harrison

on

Mister Car Wash to open New Caney location

on

Market Focus: Amplify Car Wash Advisors expands firm with addition of new talent

on

Moo Moo Express Car Wash celebrates 23rd grand opening
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York

PC&D Unscripted ep. 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Belt experts discuss what the future of conveyors will look like in carwashing.

Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion

Super Star Car Wash's VP discusses how the brand has successfully grown.

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Car Wash Advisory partners with Eric Harrison

 

on

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory announced in a press release its partnership with Eric Harrison as he joins as chief financial officer.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Harrison has built, owned and operated four successful carwashes.

In addition, he’s achieved successful exits and sales to both Mister Car Wash and WhiteWater Express, which gives him the hands-on experience to give proper financial advice to those wanting to sell or exit as well.

Harrison’s valuable experience will help the team continue to provide people with real investment advice that will help those looking to buy or acquire a carwash.

Harrison is a huge asset to the Car Wash Advisory team and brings years of qualified experience.

To add to his experience of owning, operating and selling carwashes, Eric has also had several other successful business ventures.

“Eric is not only bringing over twenty years of direct multi-location carwash ownership and operations experience but also brings so much more in joining Car Wash Advisory’s leadership team. Eric brings an innately matching cultural fit that we are so very excited for and so very fortunate to have with us,” said Harry H. Caruso, the CEO and founder of Car Wash Advisory.

Advertisement

The Car Wash Advisory team benefits greatly by having Eric on the team with his years of expertise.

If any client is looking to buy a carwash, needs advice with their transactions, or doesn’t know where to start, his leadership and advice will aid them greatly.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Commercial Plus ends second quarter with record transactions  

Carwash News: RealSource Group arranges $4.3 million pre-sale of express carwash

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash moves into Savannah

Carwash News: Club Car Wash announces partnership with Rapid Express

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing