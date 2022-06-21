Car Wash Advisory partners with Eric Harrison

NEW YORK — Car Wash Advisory announced in a press release its partnership with Eric Harrison as he joins as chief financial officer.

Click Here to Read More

Harrison has built, owned and operated four successful carwashes.

In addition, he’s achieved successful exits and sales to both Mister Car Wash and WhiteWater Express, which gives him the hands-on experience to give proper financial advice to those wanting to sell or exit as well.

Harrison’s valuable experience will help the team continue to provide people with real investment advice that will help those looking to buy or acquire a carwash.

Harrison is a huge asset to the Car Wash Advisory team and brings years of qualified experience.

To add to his experience of owning, operating and selling carwashes, Eric has also had several other successful business ventures.

“Eric is not only bringing over twenty years of direct multi-location carwash ownership and operations experience but also brings so much more in joining Car Wash Advisory’s leadership team. Eric brings an innately matching cultural fit that we are so very excited for and so very fortunate to have with us,” said Harry H. Caruso, the CEO and founder of Car Wash Advisory.