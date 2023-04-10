Car Wash Excellence Summit coming this July

OJAI, Calif. — International Carwash Association is hosting the Car Wash Excellent Summit 2023, July 10-12, 2023, at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California.

According to the ICA’s site, it’s an exclusive group gathered to learn — not only from their peers but from one of the top strategists in the world, Seth Mattison. The three-day event features high-end, exclusive networking opportunities with C-level industry leaders from the top carwash companies.

“What makes the Excellence Summit so unique is its elevated platform. It is for some of the sharpest minds in the business — for leaders who are looking for ideas and inspiration that might test the limits,” said Megan Clark, vice president of membership at International Carwash Association. “Its content, networking opportunities and activities are all designed to present opportunities that leaders in the industry wouldn’t encounter otherwise.”

The group is limited to 45 and all three days of the event, plus the arriving day, will be filled with discussions and experiences curated specifically for C-level executives of medium to large carwash organizations.

“Interaction and engagement will be mingled with top-level guidance on how to position your carwash organization for continued growth,” Clark said.

Plus, internationally renowned business strategy expert Seth Mattison will help attendees navigate challenges with workforce trends, generational dynamics and business strategy. Mattison’s business insights have received accolades from brands such as MasterCard, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Kraft Foods, AT&T, PepsiCo, GE Energy, Cisco, State Farm, Merrill Lynch, Dow and Disney.

To apply for one of the limited attendee spots at this event, click here. Or, to find out more about this event, contact Megan Clark at [email protected].