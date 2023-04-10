 Car Wash Excellence Summit coming this July

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Industry Events

Car Wash Excellence Summit coming this July

OJAI, Calif. — ICA is hosting the summit, bringing top carwash professionals together to connect and collaborate with some of the sharpest minds in the business.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

OJAI, Calif. — International Carwash Association is hosting the Car Wash Excellent Summit 2023, July 10-12, 2023, at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California.

Related Articles

According to the ICA’s site, it’s an exclusive group gathered to learn — not only from their peers but from one of the top strategists in the world, Seth Mattison. The three-day event features high-end, exclusive networking opportunities with C-level industry leaders from the top carwash companies.

“What makes the Excellence Summit so unique is its elevated platform. It is for some of the sharpest minds in the business — for leaders who are looking for ideas and inspiration that might test the limits,” said Megan Clark, vice president of membership at International Carwash Association. “Its content, networking opportunities and activities are all designed to present opportunities that leaders in the industry wouldn’t encounter otherwise.”

The group is limited to 45 and all three days of the event, plus the arriving day, will be filled with discussions and experiences curated specifically for C-level executives of medium to large carwash organizations.

“Interaction and engagement will be mingled with top-level guidance on how to position your carwash organization for continued growth,” Clark said.

Plus, internationally renowned business strategy expert Seth Mattison will help attendees navigate challenges with workforce trends, generational dynamics and business strategy. Mattison’s business insights have received accolades from brands such as MasterCard, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Kraft Foods, AT&T, PepsiCo, GE Energy, Cisco, State Farm, Merrill Lynch, Dow and Disney.

To apply for one of the limited attendee spots at this event, click here. Or, to find out more about this event, contact Megan Clark at [email protected].

You May Also Like

Industry Events

The Car Wash Show™ 2022 Exhibitor Listing

A complete listing of all the companies that will be on The Car Wash Show™ floor.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

This information is provided by The Car Wash Show™ and is accurate as of 04/28/2022. This Exhibitor Listing, including booth numbers, is subject to change. For the most updated information, please visit www.thecarwashhow.com.

For trade show hours, check out the Schedule of Events and find exhibitor booths on the floor plan.

Read Full Article

More Industry Events Posts
The Car Wash Show™ 2022 Schedule of Events

A schedule of educational and social events at the show taking place in Nashville May 9-11.

By PCD Staff
calendar, clock, schedule
Countdown to The Car Wash Show™ 2022

The Car Wash Show™ kicks off in 19 days at the Music City Center. Are you ready to rock?

By PCD Staff
Trade show support

The value of trade associations extend beyond a single event.

By Rich DiPaolo
The 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO exhibitor listing

A listing of who will be at the SCWA show and where guests can find them on the show floor.

By PCD Staff
trade show, conference, event

Other Posts

PC&D Unscripted ep. 82: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List

Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association, discusses the health of the industry and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
Top 50 list
Leading women in carwashing: Claire Moore

Claire Moore is the chief content officer with International Carwash Association.

By Melissa Pirkey
Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders

Past guests from our Leading Women in Carwash series give their insights on leadership.

By PCD Staff