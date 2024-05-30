 Industry icon joins ranks of Car Wash Hall of Fame

Industry icon joins ranks of Car Wash Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lamar Beck was recognized for his work at Goo Goo Car Wash and was remembered by friends and family in a ceremony.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At The Car Wash Show™ 2024 in Nashville, International Carwash Association (ICA) welcomed an industry icon to the ranks of Car Wash Hall of Fame: Lamar Beck of Goo Goo Car Wash, stated a press release.

Since 1962, ICA has presented the Hall of Fame Award to carwash professionals, operators and suppliers who have made a lasting impact on the professional carwash industry.

“Every year we get the opportunity to induct a deserving recipient into the Car Wash Hall of Fame,” said ICA President Marcus Kittrell of Mammoth Holdings. “These are always people who have made a tremendous impact in our industry and who have always been willing to help others.”

The Hall of Fame Celebration at The Show was an opportunity for ICA members to toast and reflect on Beck’s accomplishments — both in the carwash industry and in life, stated the press release.

Beck passed away in November 2023.

In a memory-filled introduction that shared some of what made Beck such a legend in the industry, Kittrell shared, “One of my favorite memories of Lamar Beck is he and I sitting on five-gallon buckets in his equipment room at his first express in Montgomery, Alabama.”

Kittrell shared that he had been nervous at the time about the success of his first express wash.

“He told me, ‘Marcus, you’ll be fine. Just take care of your customers and never be satisfied,’” Kittrell continued.

Those words are a pivotal part of Beck’s story, as was apparent in the video that followed, which highlighted Beck’s contributions to the industry and the lives of everyone he touched.

“’Never satisfied,’ it should be on his tombstone,” said Darren Bradham, Beck’s partner.

Beck also wasn’t scared to try something new, Bradham said, which was the case with their first express wash in 2001.

“We rubbed our nickels together and decided to try it.”

Beck was almost ready to retire to his fishing boat when this opportunity arose.

“The plan was we were going to do this first express wash, then he was going to get on his boat and Darren and I were going to run the carwashes, and that was going to be the end of it,” said his son and partner, Roger Beck. “But then it started doing so well and then we did another one, then another one. He just caught fire.”

“He was never afraid to take a chance,” said Justin Alford of Benny’s Car Wash. “If he saw something, believed in it and had a vision, he went for it.”

Sixty express carwash locations later, Goo Goo Car Wash and Lamar Beck had changed the carwash industry forever.

It made an impact on his family, too, especially his relationship with his son.

“Us getting into this business and doing all of these locations, is probably the greatest thing that could ever happen for a father and son,” Roger said. “The greatest gift my father gave me was teaching me how to work. I’ll treasure it forever.”

Beck knew how to treat people and help them achieve their greatest potential, which is something he always practiced in his own life, as well.

“Lamar was always planning on doing something else and doing it bigger,” said his wife, Sandra.

Selection into the Car Wash Hall of Fame is based upon candidate attributes in the areas of leadership, collaboration, industry support, longevity and innovation, continued the press release.

