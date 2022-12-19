Car Spa:Car Wash Management Opportunities

Car Spa is continuing to grow and so is our need for great talent to become an integral part of our team. We’re looking for exceptional performers who have a passion for providing a “high-quality customer experience” while maintaining top financial performance.

Click Here to Read More

Car Spa currently owns and operates facilities in Texas, Georgia, Virginia and Florida since 1999. We combine great people along with our state of the art technology and equipment that make us a leader in our industry.

Not only do we offer our state-of-the-art facilities but an employee-friendly work environment, outstanding compensation along with competitive benefits, such a Paid Vacation, Medical, Dental, Company Paid Life Insurance, Short and Long-Term Disability and much more. Extensive training and relocation is available to qualified candidates.

Car Spa is looking for dynamic individuals with a proven history of achievement.

General Manager

This person will oversee multiple profit centers including the car wash, emissions, fuel and retail depending on location. Will assist the Director of Operations to operate a facility within one of our various markets and earn total compensation between $100,000 to $150,000 annually.