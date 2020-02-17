The Car Wash Show™ 2020 is less than two months away

SAN ANTONIO — In less than two months, more than 8,000 attendees will gather in San Antonio, Texas, for The Car Wash Show™ 2020, according to a press release.

Over three days, April 6-8, industry veterans and first-time attendees alike will engage in the latest carwash education, discover opportunities to improve efficiency and close deals with suppliers and distributors to drive higher profits for 2020 and beyond, the release continued. With exciting new experiences, education sessions and the largest trade show floor in the event’s history, The Car Wash Show 2020 is the industry’s best opportunity to satisfy customers and enhance their car wash businesses, the release noted. “The Car Wash Show 2020 is the only event to experience the latest products and technologies, business strategies and market trends for the industry. We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s show,” said Kim Vinciguerra, vice president of events at the International Carwash Association (ICA). “With a lineup of unmatched education sessions, experiences and networking opportunities — coupled with the largest trade show floor in the history of our show — The Car Wash Show 2020 is sure to be the industry’s most extraordinary event of the year.” The not-so-basic experience With the Basic Pass, attendees will be granted access to the trade show, as well as three experiences designed to provide attendees with opportunities to engage with and learn from their peers, the release stated.

These experiences include: Partner Solution Sessions: Attendees will see solutions in action in live demos and how-tos with vendor partners.

Attendees will see solutions in action in live demos and how-tos with vendor partners. Peer Sessions: Attendees can focus on topics that matter to them. These discussions, roundtables and panels will allow attendees to exchange information and solutions with people who know and share their challenges.

Attendees can focus on topics that matter to them. These discussions, roundtables and panels will allow attendees to exchange information and solutions with people who know and share their challenges. Quick Hits: Gain insights and knowledge from industry leaders and peers in these 20-minute talks. The premium experience Carwash and car care industry professionals who purchase the Premium Pass will enjoy everything included in the Basic Pass plus exclusive content and experiences to gain the skills and strategies needed to boost profitability, cut costs and improve customer loyalty, according to the release. Ben Nemtin will show attendees how to turn dreams into projects by creating a digestible pathway to success in his Premium Pass Keynote Address: “5 Steps to Make the Impossible Possible,” the release continued. Nemtin is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of “What Do You Want to Do Before You Die?”, the star of the MTV show “The Buried Life” and an internationally renowned speaker, the release noted.

Attendees will also have access to the industry’s gold-standard education sessions led by experts from every focus area, the release added. Each content path kicks off with an Impact Session, where attendees will get new ideas, trends and information from leading subject-matter experts, the release noted. These Impact Sessions are followed by focused courses that attendees can mix and match to create customized experiences to meet their current business needs, the release stated. The five content paths for 2020 include: Technology: Reimagine your business to increase revenues, discover the impact of data on the customer experience and explore the role augmented reality and more can play into the carwash industry.

Reimagine your business to increase revenues, discover the impact of data on the customer experience and explore the role augmented reality and more can play into the carwash industry. Talent management: Master how to improve leadership in a carwash and attract, train and retain top talent.

Master how to improve leadership in a carwash and attract, train and retain top talent. Business strategy: Discover innovative ways to prepare your operations for the changes and potential market disruptions ahead.

Discover innovative ways to prepare your operations for the changes and potential market disruptions ahead. Marketing: Be on the cutting edge of new marketing platforms and tools you need to meaningfully connect with your customers.

Be on the cutting edge of new marketing platforms and tools you need to meaningfully connect with your customers. Fast lube: Get acquainted with the technology impacting various segments of the quick lube industry and learn how to increase the future value of your business. Largest trade show floor in show history With more than 170,000 square feet of exhibit space, the expansive and lively show floor will feature more than 350 exhibitors — including more than 30 new exhibitors — where attendees can discover how to streamline business and boost efficiency with the latest carwash technology and products, the release added.

