The Car Wash Show™ on demand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time ever, The Show's education program will be available on-demand from May 20-24 as part of the new Digital Week.

By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
speaker being recorded stock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Did you miss an education session that you really wanted to attend but you had to be at another event? Or, would you perhaps like to revisit a session once you’ve returned home from the show to reinforce the great insights from the speaker? The Car Wash Show has you covered! All breakout room sessions are being recorded and will be available on demand the week after the show.

There is no cost for attendees, it’s one of the perks included in your show registration, you get full access to Digital Week for free.

Even if you couldn’t attend the show in Nashville, you won’t have to miss out on the great content.

With more than 60 hours of top-notch training for every team member, The Car Wash Show’s education program offers key insights to enhance your operation’s customer experience, marketing, employee retention, finances and much more.

For the first time ever, The Show’s education program will be available on-demand from May 20-24 as part of the new Digital Week.

If you can’t make it to Nashville or miss some sessions on your list, Digital Week will bring essential knowledge right to your fingertips.

One pass for $199 gives you a full week’s access to all the education The Show has to offer.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
opw-logo-feature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — OPW® Vehicle Wash Solutions is excited to announce that its product brands will be exhibiting their industry-leading vehicle wash equipment and solutions in booth 1623 at International Carwash Association’s upcoming The Car Wash Show™ 2024, which will be held from May 13-15, 2024, at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, stated a press release.

