Car Wash Technician – Texas

Sonny’s CarWash Services of Texas is hiring for a Car Wash Technician in and around Dallas, Texas. This position is responsible for the Service & Installation of Car Wash systems and other related installations. Required to establish, promote and maintain relationships with all customers, co-workers, sales representatives and others as appropriate. Capable of working independently with little general supervision.
This is an hourly position.
Generally 6 a.m. – 3 p.m., schedule varies.
Additional hours as needed.
On-call weekends, 1x per month.
EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE & SKILLS WE’RE LOOKING FOR
- Car Wash Experience Preferred
- High School Diploma/GED required. Preference given to Technical School graduates, Automotive Techs, Fabricators, & Installers.
- Five (5) years minimum of hands on installation or construction field.
- Prior experience in Electrical, Automotive, or Welding is a plus.
- Travel required.
- Will require proper coordination, and motor skills to work with power/hand tools as needed.
- Clean Driving Record & Valid Driver’s License.
Working Conditions & Physical Demands:
- Working conditions are normal for a manufacturing & installation environment.
- Must be able to work in non-climate controlled environment where ambient air temperature can exceed outside air.
- Will require heavy work (lifting greater than 30 pounds). Ability to carry 50 lbs. for 100 feet unassisted.
- Machinery operation requires the use of safety PPE equipment to include but not limited to; eye safety glasses, hearing protectors, steel-toe shoes, and hardhats. Loose fitting clothes and jewelry are not permitted
- Regularly required to stand or sit, and move about the facility. Ability to stand for 8 hours per day.
Materials and Equipment Used
Will require proper coordination, and motor skills to work with power/hand tools as needed. Tools: Impact Driver, Air Ratchet, Socket set, Box End, Allen, Torx Wrenches, Screwdrivers, Nut Divers, Pneumatic riveters, Drills (cordless, electric) and drill bits, Vices, Taps, Cutting Tools, Hammers, Other machinery (swage crimpers, cloth cutters, impeller balancing, MIG).
HOW TO APPLY
***If Interested please email resumes to [email protected].
Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer
M/F/D/V
DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE