Cars.com’s 2023 EV Buying Guide navigates shoppers through the ever EV-olving electric vehicle frontier

CHICAGO —The guide covers everything from financing to features and technology to total cost of ownership.

By PCD Staff

CHICAGO — Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com announced in a press release the availability of its second annual EV Buying Guide, a comprehensive resource created by automotive experts who evaluated 40-plus unique electric vehicles currently on sale.

Considering price, range, style and comfort, the experts provided insights on the Best Electric Vehicle of 2023 and Top EV Picks for Family, Value, Commuters and Luxury.

With more than 50 new EV models expected to go on sale this year, Cars.com’s 2023 EV Buying Guide helps shoppers interested in understanding all facets of shopping, purchasing and owning an EV.

“Families are starting to see EVs that reflect their lifestyles and what they need from a vehicle, which is a variety of options that make the car attractive and exciting from more than just a fuel-savings perspective,” said Brian Normile, editor and EV Buying Guide expert at Cars.com. “Plus, the influx of new EV models on the market — and the number of models growing each year as automakers are doubling down on EVs — is making pricing more competitive for consumers. Paired with tax incentives and growing public-charging infrastructure, EVs are starting to become a more practical and appealing option for many who were previously hesitant to make the jump.”

Consumer interest in EVs is growing; the company reported that searches for new and used EVs on Cars.com’s marketplace have increased by 84%, and some of the biggest waves of new interest aren’t just coming from the urban coastal areas, but the very middle of Middle America.2 

North Dakota, Mississippi, Utah and Montana have all seen EV searches more than double year over year,2 a shift likely due to the greater market availability of a range of EV models.

This includes family vehicles like SUVs, hatchbacks and pickups from a wider group of familiar brands, like Kia, Hyundai and Chevrolet.

The Consumer Conundrum: Availability, Accessibility and Affordability

In a year fraught with economic uncertainty, consumers are caught amid a slew of competing forces and priorities, which Cars.com automotive experts address in this year’s EV Buying Guide, covering everything from financing to features and technology to total cost of ownership.

Even as 64% of in-market car shoppers say the potential for cost savings at the pump is driving their preference for an EV, just as many (61%) cite the EV cost as a barrier to purchase.1

The other most common purchase barrier?

Lack of public-charging infrastructure.

But in yet another reflection of consumers’ EV conflict, 69% of respondents say that public charging stations are at least somewhat prevalent around their work or home, and over half (54%) say they currently have access to EV charging.1

Pandemic-related upheaval and inventory supply issues generated pent-up consumer demand that automakers are just now beginning to meet.

The promise of long-term fuel savings and lower maintenance costs, combined with attractive tax incentives and competitive market pricing, make an EV a more appealing purchase option than ever, the release stated.

The guide also covers the secondary market, stating that of EV owners who have traded in their electric vehicles, 55% say they received more than expected on their trade-in,1 and with used EV searches on Cars.com up 145% year over year,2 there’s no shortage of interested buyers.

“The trade-in market may prove to be key for EV adoption in the current economic climate as more models pop up in dealers’ used inventory,” said Normile. “Even as half of in-market car shoppers say they believe EVs are affordable, 62% believe a new EV will cost an average of $40,000,1 and while there are great options at — and even below — $40K, the median price is about $20K higher.”

The 2023 Cars.com Affordability Report put the median price for the EV category at just shy of $60,000, though solid value models are available, including the Chevy Bolt EV 1LT at around $28,000 and the Cars.com Best Electric Vehicle of 2023 winner, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which starts comfortably in the low $40,000 range.

Access the 2023 Cars.com EV Buying Guide here. For more reviews, car-buying advice and tips, visit Cars.com/EV.

Cars.com Consumer Survey; In-Market Car Shoppers; March 2-6,2023; 1,254 responses
Cars.com Internal Data, Feb. 2022-Feb.2023 YOY

Automotive

Car care of the future

What self-driving cars, convenience and technology have in store for carwashes.

By Chase Disher and Paige Geer
Autonomous vehicles are a trendy topic for younger consumers after major innovations over the past couple years. However, as with any industry, the technological shift will have a far-reaching impact on many other facets of the automotive world.

Next-gen thinking
Two generations — millennials and centennials — are primed to control the automotive market in the near future, and new data on their attitudes toward self-driving technology suggest significant implications for the carwashing and auto detailing industry.
Autolist.com, an automotive buyer intelligence firm, gathered data on the current consumer pulse on autonomous vehicles.
Centennials and millennials showed the greatest desire for self-driving cars at 48.6 percent and 44.5 percent respectively. Comparatively, consumers of the traditionalist generation showed the least desire, with just 15.8 percent of them interested in owning a self-driving car. These percentages are indicative both of recent technological advances and a change in perception of what it means to own a car.

Read Full Article

Wash installs charging station for electric vehicles

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The station will permit customers with electric vehicles to charge for free while the cars are being detailed at the carwash.

By PCD Staff
Nissan applies self-cleaning paint to electric car

SMYRNA, Tenn. — The Nissan Leaf, which is an electric, emissions-free vehicle, now has become the “world’s cleanest car” with the addition of self-cleaning paint, according to USA Today.

By PCD Staff
Eco-friendly carwash getting charging stations for electric cars

MONTREAL, Canada — BRIO Intelligent Car Wash is installing 12 pubic charging stations across four carwashes, according to a press release.

By PCD Staff
Eco-friendly vehicle boom expected in 2013

REDWOOD CITY, CA — The hybrid vehicle industry is expected to introduce 20 new makes and models over the next year.

By PCD Staff

Wash Talk Ep. 151: Adding EV chargers to your business offering

Host Rich DiPaolo and guest Richard Cooper discuss the potential and growing need of EV chargers for carwash and detail businesses.

By Rich DiPaolo