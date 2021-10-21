 Carson City competitor appeals Metro Carwash water use request
Carwash News

Carson City competitor appeals Metro Carwash water use request

 

on

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Metro Carwash appeared before the Growth Management Commission of Carson City to request the daily use of 29,500 gallons of water, according to a news post from Nevada Appeal.

While the commissioners initially approved Metro Carwash’s application, competitor Sierra Car Wash appealed the water allotment, noting that much water use is inappropriate considering the Nevada town’s limited water resources.

Sierra Car Wash, which is owned by Raceway Car Wash Co., is located only a quarter mile from Metro’s planned location.

In the area, other carwashes average 9,000 gallons of water use daily, with an average high of 14,900 gallons.

Normally, commercial and industrial sites are allowed 15,000 or less gallons of water daily, which is why Metro had to file an application to request more with Growth Management.

Ernie Ionno, the owner and operator of Metro Carwash said, “Metro is not requesting an inappropriate amount of water. Metro is simply requesting enough water to wash 0.033% of the average daily traffic count on S. Carson St., which is a standard capture rate metric in the professional carwash industry and our anticipated capture rate in year three.”

Metro has also filed an appeal so they can take their case to the district court in the event their previously approved application is revisited and denied.

No date has been set for the Board of Supervisors to hear the appeal.

Read the entire news post here.

