Carson City competitor appeals Metro Carwash water use request

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Metro Carwash appeared before the Growth Management Commission of Carson City to request the daily use of 29,500 gallons of water, according to a news post from Nevada Appeal.

While the commissioners initially approved Metro Carwash’s application, competitor Sierra Car Wash appealed the water allotment, noting that much water use is inappropriate considering the Nevada town’s limited water resources.

Sierra Car Wash, which is owned by Raceway Car Wash Co., is located only a quarter mile from Metro’s planned location.

In the area, other carwashes average 9,000 gallons of water use daily, with an average high of 14,900 gallons.

Normally, commercial and industrial sites are allowed 15,000 or less gallons of water daily, which is why Metro had to file an application to request more with Growth Management.