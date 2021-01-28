Carwash building condemned after landslide

ROANOKE, Va. — According to www.wbdj7.com , a landslide caused such heavy damage to Southern Classic Auto Wash that it had to be condemned.

Click Here to Read More

Owners Willy Snider and Nancy Alcorn said they learned about the landslide after receiving a call from police on the morning of Jan. 26th.

“Kinda don’t know what to think,” Snider said. “To see half the building is collapsed, you just, kind of in shock for a few minutes. Trying to now just evaluate and see what we have.”

The business employs nearly 20 people, but luckily, none were inside the building at the time, so no one was harmed.

City stormwater crews surveyed the area to understand how much moisture was collected in the rocks to cause the landslide; according to the National Weather Service of Blacksburg, it came as a result of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the area.

The building was reported to be a total loss; the owners did not know how much it would cost to rebuild or when they might open again, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.