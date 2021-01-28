Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Carwash building condemned after landslide

 

on

ROANOKE, Va. — According to www.wbdj7.com, a landslide caused such heavy damage to Southern Classic Auto Wash that it had to be condemned.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Owners Willy Snider and Nancy Alcorn said they learned about the landslide after receiving a call from police on the morning of Jan. 26th.

“Kinda don’t know what to think,” Snider said. “To see half the building is collapsed, you just, kind of in shock for a few minutes. Trying to now just evaluate and see what we have.”

The business employs nearly 20 people, but luckily, none were inside the building at the time, so no one was harmed.

City stormwater crews surveyed the area to understand how much moisture was collected in the rocks to cause the landslide; according to the National Weather Service of Blacksburg, it came as a result of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the area.

The building was reported to be a total loss; the owners did not know how much it would cost to rebuild or when they might open again, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s opens 14th location

Carwash News: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announces pricing of initial public offering

Carwash News: Club Car Wash opens in Derby, Kansas

Carwash News: Market Focus: Warsaw Chemical celebrates 80 years in business in 2021

Advertisement

on

Carwash building condemned after landslide

on

Market Focus: ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM

on

Clean Streak Ventures acquires Sponge Spa Car Wash

on

See your carwash featured in PC&D
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: ICS welcomes Warren Day as new GM

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 53: Tips for Setting Detailing Prices

Carwash News: Clean Streak Ventures acquires Sponge Spa Car Wash

Carwash News: Carwash building condemned after landslide

Detailing: The truth about the origins of scratches and swirls

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Newsmakers 16: ModWash expands to Hanover and other updates

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect