Carwash News

Carwash closed due to pandemic catches fire

 

CAPITOLA, Calif. — According to www.santacruzsentinel.com, a fire severely damaged Master Car Wash on 41st Ave. early on April 24th.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Central Fire Protection District responded to reports of flames reaching 25 feet high, the article continued.

Although the cause of the fire was still unknown at the time of reporting, Fire Marshall Mike DeMars said the blaze appeared to have originated near the rear of the building, the article noted.

The first engine company to arrive at the scene observed flames erupting from the roof and had consumed a majority of the back of the building, the article added.

Although responders tried to find the source of the fire inside, they had to switch to an offensive/defensive firefighting strategy after discovering that the main body of the fire was in the attic space, the article continued.

Fire damage was limited to the attic, roof and rear exterior wall of the building, while smoke and water damage spread to the remainder of the carwash, the article added.

No injuries were reported in the fire; Master Car Wash had ceased operations until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s shelter-in-place order, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

