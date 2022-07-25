 Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners
Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners

Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners Video
Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners

PC&D Unscripted ep. 73: Payroll Tax in 2022

Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners

 

Test your knowledge about these carwash detergent types.
In the final episode of the Carwash Connection video on Chemicals in partnership with National Carwash Solutions, we discuss the different uses and benefits of Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent detergents.

Join Host Camille Renner in a brief quiz on these detergent types, where she asks questions such as, “Which cleaner type is most effective when it comes to bugs and bird droppings?”

Test your knowledge in the video above!

Thank you to National Carwash Solutions for making Carwash Connection possible.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos covering carwash innovation.

In this article:, ,
