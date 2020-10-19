Connect with us
Carwash Connection: Buying considerations for water recycling systems

 

These questions will help make you a better buyer of water recycling systems.
In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo looks at four factors to consider when selecting and installing an effective water recycling system.

DiPaolo says, “Since environmental and wash factors vary across this great nation, there is unfortunately no one-size-fits-all solution all operators can use across the board.”

To learn which questions you should be asking, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous water videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

