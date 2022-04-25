 Carwash Connection: Controller functions
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash Connection: Controller functions

on

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Controller functions Video
play

Carwash Connection: Controller functions

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers Video
play

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a growing car and truck wash in Canada.

Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Ohio-based chain Blue Sky Car Wash is this week's featured Wash of the Week.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

An article reading of the March 2022 cover story, this episode features real estate and design insights from two market leaders.

Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

The CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners talks carwash selling or buying trends and advice.

Wash Talk ep. 107: Leading Women in Carwash — Anne Mauler

The VP of marketing for San Diego-based Soapy Joe's Car Wash joins us to discuss the chain's success.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Carwash Connection: Controller functions

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

This episode discusses what functions and benefits modern carwash controllers offer today’s operators.
Advertisement


Early controllers in this industry served the primary purpose of measuring a vehicle and turning wash equipment on. These are still important aspects of carwash controllers, but modern technology gives operators more features for better operation.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Today’s episode of Carwash Connection reviews the latest innovations in these controllers, such as anti-collision, simulated pulse, open pickup bed detection, chemical management, automatic speed control and more.

For all the benefits and uses of modern controllers and to learn what these controllers can do for you, watch the video above.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos covering carwash innovation.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Chemical aftercare with Mark VII

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 63: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 62: Introducing Merit Autospa

Video: Water efficiency

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing