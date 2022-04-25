Carwash Connection: Controller functions

Early controllers in this industry served the primary purpose of measuring a vehicle and turning wash equipment on. These are still important aspects of carwash controllers, but modern technology gives operators more features for better operation.

Today’s episode of Carwash Connection reviews the latest innovations in these controllers, such as anti-collision, simulated pulse, open pickup bed detection, chemical management, automatic speed control and more.

For all the benefits and uses of modern controllers and to learn what these controllers can do for you, watch the video above.

