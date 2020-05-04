Connect with us
Carwash Connection: Conveyor length and throughput

 

AKRON, Ohio — What are the recommended lengths for conveyors and the average throughputs for different conveyor carwash types?
AKRON, Ohio — This month, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will be highlighting conveyors in its series of Carwash Connection videos.

In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers how to plan your carwash for success by taking into account recommended conveyor length and average throughput.

DiPaolo says, “While compact conveyors are effectively operating across the U.S., many experts generally recommend a minimum of 100 feet of conveyor space to adequately handle volume.”

