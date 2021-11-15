 Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control
Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control

Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization
Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control Video
Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control

Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control

 

Sponsored by Mark VII

Using modern technology, noise from carwash dryers can be minimized for safety and energy efficiency.
In todays Carwash Connection, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek discusses noise safety, concerns and protocols when it comes to carwash dryers.

“While leading sound suppression packages can lower dryer noise by an average of 10 decibels, manufacturers warn that airstreams, which contribute to noise, can vary from carwash to carwash … adding sound barriers around the wash is a good idea, so look at the whole picture, beyond dryers, when it comes to minimizing noise at your site,” Kusek said.

To learn more about limited dryer noise, be sure to watch the video above.

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

