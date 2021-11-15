Carwash Connection: Dryer Noise Control

In todays Carwash Connection, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek discusses noise safety, concerns and protocols when it comes to carwash dryers.

“While leading sound suppression packages can lower dryer noise by an average of 10 decibels, manufacturers warn that airstreams, which contribute to noise, can vary from carwash to carwash … adding sound barriers around the wash is a good idea, so look at the whole picture, beyond dryers, when it comes to minimizing noise at your site,” Kusek said.

