Carwash Connection: Drying optimization

In today’s Carwash Connection, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek discusses how to keep an important part of carwashes — the dryers — working their best.

Click Here to Read More

Following Carwash.com’s dryer cleaning and inspection checklist, Kusek discusses the importance of maintenance schedules, in depth cleaning and more.

“Remember, proper drying and proper cleaning go hand in hand,” Kusek said.

To learn more about getting the best use out of your dryers, be sure to watch the video above.

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of Carwash.com’s original videos.