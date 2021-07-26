 Carwash Connection: Dwell time
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash Connection: Dwell time

PC&D Unscripted 41: Closing a $6 Million Carwash Sale

Carwash Connection: Under- and Overusing Chemicals

PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash's Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash's Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Dwell time

PC&D Unscripted 41: Closing a $6 Million Carwash Sale

Video

Carwash Connection: Dwell time

 

on

How to time your chemicals just right.
In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo delves into the proper amount of time chemicals should dwell on vehicles.

DiPaolo says, “Too little dwell time, and the chemistry won’t be able to reach peak effectiveness. Too much dwell time, and this could allow the chemical to dry on the surface, resulting in poor rinsing and washing.” 

To learn more about ensuring regular chemical application, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous chemical-related videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

