Carwash Connection: Dwell time

In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo delves into the proper amount of time chemicals should dwell on vehicles.

DiPaolo says, “Too little dwell time, and the chemistry won’t be able to reach peak effectiveness. Too much dwell time, and this could allow the chemical to dry on the surface, resulting in poor rinsing and washing.”

To learn more about ensuring regular chemical application, be sure to watch the video.

