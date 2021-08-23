Carwash Connection: Enhancing the experience

In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo looks at ways operators can improve the carwashing experience with in-bay automatics (IBAs).
DiPaolo says, “When teamed with better equipment, technology, attractive fragrances and LED light packages, the IBA carwash of today offers just as much of a sensory wash experience as tunnel washes do — just in a much smaller footprint and with less overall cost to operate.”
To learn more, be sure to watch the video.
You can view previous IBA-related videos below:
To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.
Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.