Video

Carwash Connection: Enhancing the experience

 

IBAs can offer an experience on par with tunnel washes.
In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo looks at ways operators can improve the carwashing experience with in-bay automatics (IBAs).

DiPaolo says, “When teamed with better equipment, technology, attractive fragrances and LED light packages, the IBA carwash of today offers just as much of a sensory wash experience as tunnel washes do — just in a much smaller footprint and with less overall cost to operate.” 

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous IBA-related videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

In this article:
