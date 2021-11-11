Carwash Connection: Ensuring proper drying

In this week’s Carwash Connection, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek discusses the importance of professional carwashing dryers that work their best, meaning no water streaks, spots or moisture of any kind should remain on the car after drying.

“Special care and consideration should be given when installing professional carwash dryers from the industry’s leading manufacturers,” Kusek said. This special care includes checking the first 10-20 drys of the day, among other inspections.

To learn more about how to provide the best drying for your customers, be sure to watch the video above.

