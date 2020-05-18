Connect with us
Carwash Connection: Flat belt conveyors

 

AKRON, Ohio — Everything you need to know about the flat belt conveyor option.
AKRON, Ohio — In this week’s video, Assistant Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo discusses some of the reasons why you might want to look into installing a flat belt conveyor in your carwash.

“Experts say that belt systems have the ability to increase car counts; lower maintenance needs, downtime and damage claims; as well as elevate safety,” DiPaolo says.

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

Be sure to watch our previous conveyor series videos:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

Carwash Connection: The benefits of acquisition

Carwash Connection: Acquisition and development trends

Carwash Connection: The cost of downtime

Carwash Connection: Equipment maintenance

Carwash Connection: Flat belt conveyors

Carwash Connection: Tunnel setup

Carwash Connection: Conveyor length and throughput

Carwash Connection: Buying and selling
