 Carwash Connection: Friction vs. touch-free
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash Connection: Friction vs. touch-free

on

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

on

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

on

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates
Carwash Connection: Friction vs. touch-free Video
Carwash Connection: Friction vs. touch-free

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership Video
PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

Video

Carwash Connection: Friction vs. touch-free

 

on

There’s more to the difference than just brushes and high-pressure water.
In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo delves into the differences between operating a friction in-bay automatic (IBA) versus a touch-free one.

DiPaolo says, “One of the key differences in friction versus touch-free in-bay automatic carwashes is in the chemistry used.” 

To learn more about the differences between these machines, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous IBA-related videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

