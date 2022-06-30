Carwash Connection: Graphene

In the latest Carwash Connection series, we are taking a closer look at the chemicals used in modern carwash operations. This video specifically discusses an advanced type of protective coating — graphene.

Click Here to Read More

For information about the differences between coating types, specifically the differences between ceramic and graphene coatings, as well as information about why graphene is considered the “next generation” of car protectants, watch the video above.

Thank you to National Carwash Solutions for making Carwash Connection possible.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos covering carwash innovation.