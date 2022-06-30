 Carwash Connection: Graphene
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings Video
play

Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings

PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.

Wash Talk ep. 118: Hiring, culture and leadership

A leadership expert shares what he has found success in when recruiting, training and communicating with employees.

Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Belt experts discuss what the future of conveyors will look like in carwashing.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Insights on the next generation of car care protectants is covered in this video.

Advertisement

In the latest Carwash Connection series, we are taking a closer look at the chemicals used in modern carwash operations. This video specifically discusses an advanced type of protective coating — graphene.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For information about the differences between coating types, specifically the differences between ceramic and graphene coatings, as well as information about why graphene is considered the “next generation” of car protectants, watch the video above.

Thank you to National Carwash Solutions for making Carwash Connection possible.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos covering carwash innovation.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Video: Mark VII factory highlights

Video: Mark VII customer testimonial

Video: Carwash Connection: Controller functions

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing