 Carwash Connection: IBA Overview
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

on

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates

on

PC&D Unscripted 42: Winter Prep for Carwashes

on

Carwash Connection: Dwell time
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview Video
play

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 43: True Blue Car Wash Acquisition Updates

Current Digital Issue

August 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This audio reading of “The basics of carwash site design” discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site.

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, answers the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment.

Wash Talk Ep. 78: Explaining Chemical pH

This audio reading of “Explaining chemical pH” discusses proper titration for your carwash chemicals.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

In-bay automatics far outnumber conveyors and self-serves across the globe.
Advertisement

In-bay automatics are the dominant type of carwash in North America, Europe and Australia.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo delves into the reasons for why this format is so popular and what options are available for operators.

DiPaolo says, “According to this video series sponsor, operators can expect a throughput of about eight to 12 cars per hour per bay with average menu price points of about $5 to $18 per wash.” 

To learn more about the popularity of in-bay automatics, be sure to watch the video.

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Carwash Connection: Under- and Overusing Chemicals

Video: PC&D Unscripted 40: Insurance Matters for Carwashes

Video: Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

Video: PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing