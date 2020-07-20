Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

Carwash Connection: The importance of lubricity

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

AKRON, Ohio — High lubricity does more than get the car clean.
Advertisement

AKRON, Ohio — In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers how can you increase your carwash’s cleaning effectiveness, lower noise and minimize damage claims with high lubricity.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, DiPaolo says, “High lubricity can actually be used to lift and capture soils until the final rinse stage while also preparing the vehicle’s surface for optimal drying.”

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous chemical-related videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of PC&D’s original videos.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash Connection: Managing chemical costs

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 1: The Effects of Subscription Services in the Carwash Market

Newsmakers Ep. 4: Grand Wash Auto Acknowledges its 10-year Anniversary

Newsmakers Ep. 3: Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens 50th location

Advertisement

on

Carwash Connection: The importance of lubricity

on

Newsmakers Ep. 6: Tommy's Express Announces Leadership Changes, New Divisions

on

Newsmakers Ep. 5: NRCC 2020 & 2021 Show Updates

on

Carwash Connection: Application arches
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: Carwash Connection: The importance of lubricity

Carwash News: ICA launches online career center

Carwash News: Carwash employees charged with theft

Equipment: 3 myths about blowers and drying

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Express announces scholarship winners

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing

Detailing

5 steps to grow your detailing business
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Connect