 Carwash connection: Intro to controllers
Carwash connection: Intro to controllers
play

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers

 

This video covers what innovations modern carwash controllers offer owners and operators.
In this Carwash Connection video, we find out how to keep up with the fast paced carwash environment by taking control with the latest technologies — like carwash controllers.

One thing carwash operators should consider when updating controllers is the reliability of the system. Before choosing new technology, find out what questions carwash owners and operators should ask by watching the video above.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos covering carwash innovation.

