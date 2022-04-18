Carwash connection: Intro to controllers

In this Carwash Connection video, we find out how to keep up with the fast paced carwash environment by taking control with the latest technologies — like carwash controllers.

One thing carwash operators should consider when updating controllers is the reliability of the system. Before choosing new technology, find out what questions carwash owners and operators should ask by watching the video above.

